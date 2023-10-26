Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How to watch England v Tonga and other rugby league Tests with times and TV channel details

England could wrap up a series win when they face Tonga in the second Test at Huddersfield on Saturday.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Engl;and coach Coch Shaun Wane is interviewed after last week's win over Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Engl;and coach Coch Shaun Wane is interviewed after last week's win over Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
The hosts went one-nil up with a 22-18 win in a physical clash at St Helens last Sunday and are keen to ensure the third game in the series, at Leeds’ AMT Headingley on Saturday, November 4, isn’t a decider.

Is the second Test televised?

The game will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage begins at 2pm, with the game kicking off 30 minutes later.

What other games are televised this weekend?

Australia’s women take on New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a repeat of last year’s World Cup final. Live coverage is on Sky Sports Arena from 8am. The men’s Test between Australia and New Zealand will be shown in full, but delayed, on Sky Sports action at 8pm.

On Sunday, Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin is set to feature for Papua New Guinea against Fiji. That will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 5am.

