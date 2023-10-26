How to watch England v Tonga and other rugby league Tests with times and TV channel details
The hosts went one-nil up with a 22-18 win in a physical clash at St Helens last Sunday and are keen to ensure the third game in the series, at Leeds’ AMT Headingley on Saturday, November 4, isn’t a decider.
Is the second Test televised?
The game will be broadcast live on BBC One. Coverage begins at 2pm, with the game kicking off 30 minutes later.
What other games are televised this weekend?
Australia’s women take on New Zealand in Melbourne on Saturday in a repeat of last year’s World Cup final. Live coverage is on Sky Sports Arena from 8am. The men’s Test between Australia and New Zealand will be shown in full, but delayed, on Sky Sports action at 8pm.
On Sunday, Rhinos’ Rhyse Martin is set to feature for Papua New Guinea against Fiji. That will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 5am.