How to watch Challenge Cup 6th round draw as Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR and others begin Wembley bid

Harris led Leeds to a 52-16 win over London Broncos at Wembley 25 years ago, scoring 20 points - from a try and eight goals - to equal Neil Fox’s Cup final record achieved during Wakefield Trinity’s triumph over Hull FC in 1960. The draw will be broadcast live on Sportsday from the BBC’s studios at MediaCity, in Manchester, on Monday, March 11, from 6.30pm.

Sportsday, which is on air from 6.30-7pm, is BBC News’ daily sports news programme and is available via BBC iPlayer and on Freeview channel 231, Sky channel 503 and Virgin Media: 601. Round six will include the 12 Super League clubs, plus four winners from this weekend’s fifth round ties, which are: Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles (Saturday, 12.30pm, live on the BBC Red Button, iPlayer and BBC Sport); Widnes Vikings v Batley Bulldogs (Saturday, 6pm); Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity (Sunday, 3pm, live on The Sportsman); Halifax Panthers v York Acorn (Sunday, 3pm).