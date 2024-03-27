How to watch Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR v Hull FC & others: Super League TV/live stream details

Leeds Rhinos will make their first live appearance on new streaming service SuperLeague+ when they visit Castleford Tigers tomorrow - and non-subscribers can watch the game free of charge.
By Peter Smith
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Rhinos’ five previous Betfred Super League games this season have all been chosen as one of Sky TV’s main matches of the round, which are only available to SuperLeague+ viewers on delay. Thursday’s derby (8pm kick-off) will be streamed live on the new service and also broadcast on Sky Sports Action (from 7.55pm). Here’s how to watch live coverage of the five other games in Super League round six.

Friday, March 29:

Hull KR v Hull FC (12.30pm kick-off) - Sky Sports Action (from noon) and Main Event (from 12.30pm).

Sky Sports TV Camera. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
St Helens v Wigan Warriors (3pm kick-off) - Sky Sports Main Event and Action (both from 2.45pm).

Saturday, March 30:

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons: Sky Sports Action (from 2.45pm) and Main Event (from 3pm); SuperLeague+; BBCiPlayer/Red Button.

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards (5.30pm) - Sky Sports Action (from 5.25pm) and SuperLeague+.

Sunday, March 31:

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants (3pm) - Sky Sports Arena (from 2.55pm) and SuperLeague+.

