How They Rated: Leeds Rhinos 38 - Huddersfield Giants 18.

Brad Dwyer scores for Leeds
Brad Dwyer scores for Leeds
YEP rugby league writer Peter Smith was at Emerald Headingley to see Leeds Rhinos record a second successive victory, this time over Betfred Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants. Here he rates the players on duty who lifted Leeds off the bottom of the table.

Leeds Rhinos

6 Tui Lolohea 8

2 Tom Briscoe 7

29 Harry Newman 7

3 Kallum Watkins 7

5 Ash Handley 7

15 Liam Sutcliffe 8

7 Richie Myler 8

36 Wellington Albert 8

14 Brad Dwyer 9

18 Nathaniel Peteru 7

16 Brett Ferres 7

4 Konrad Hurrell 6

25 James Donaldson 7

Subs

20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7

10 Brad Singleton 7

19 Mikolaj Oledzki 8

9 Matt Parcell 8

Huddersfield Giants

1 Darnell McIntosh 8

2 Jermaine McGillvary 7

4 Jordan Turner 7

20 Jake Wardle 7

5 Akuila Uate 6

23 Oliver Russel 7l

7 Matt Frawley 6

17 Ukuma Ta’ai 7

9 Kruise Leeming 6

10 Suaia Matagi 7

35 Joe Wardle 6

29 Sam Hewitt 6

11 Aaron Murphy 6

Subs

8 Paul Clough 7

13 Michael Lawrence 8

14 Adam O’Brien 7

26 Sebastine Ikahihifo 7

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7

Attendance: 13,743