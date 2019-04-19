How They Rated: Leeds Rhinos 38 - Huddersfield Giants 18.

YEP rugby league writer Peter Smith was at Emerald Headingley to see Leeds Rhinos record a second successive victory, this time over Betfred Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants. Here he rates the players on duty who lifted Leeds off the bottom of the table.
Leeds Rhinos
6 Tui Lolohea 8
2 Tom Briscoe 7
29 Harry Newman 7
3 Kallum Watkins 7
5 Ash Handley 7
15 Liam Sutcliffe 8
7 Richie Myler 8
36 Wellington Albert 8
14 Brad Dwyer 9
18 Nathaniel Peteru 7
16 Brett Ferres 7
4 Konrad Hurrell 6
25 James Donaldson 7
Subs
20 Jamie Jones-Buchanan 7
10 Brad Singleton 7
19 Mikolaj Oledzki 8
9 Matt Parcell 8
Huddersfield Giants
1 Darnell McIntosh 8
2 Jermaine McGillvary 7
4 Jordan Turner 7
20 Jake Wardle 7
5 Akuila Uate 6
23 Oliver Russel 7l
7 Matt Frawley 6
17 Ukuma Ta’ai 7
9 Kruise Leeming 6
10 Suaia Matagi 7
35 Joe Wardle 6
29 Sam Hewitt 6
11 Aaron Murphy 6
Subs
8 Paul Clough 7
13 Michael Lawrence 8
14 Adam O’Brien 7
26 Sebastine Ikahihifo 7
Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham) 7
Attendance: 13,743