How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens

By Peter Smith
Published 19th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos are again close to full-strength ahead of Friday’s visit to St Helens.

Winger Maika Sivo is the only member of Rhinos’ top-20 squad unavailable because of injury and coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to make changes to a team who played some of their best rugby of the season in last Saturday’s 36-12 win against Warrington Wolves. Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood has been drafted into an otherwise unchanged initial 21 in place of Alfie Edgell and Cooper Jenkins, Jack Sinfield and Andy Ackers are all pushing for a recall after playing in the reserves last week. It’s a juggling act for Arthur who has to keep players happy and fit when they aren’t playing. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

1. St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
One of Rhinos' pivotal players.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

One of Rhinos' pivotal players. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Didn't have his best game last week, but will bounce back.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Didn't have his best game last week, but will bounce back. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Will continue his ever-present run.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Will continue his ever-present run. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Having a strong season in his new role.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Having a strong season in his new role. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Ever-present so far this year, though Ethan Clark-Wood is pushing for a call-up.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

Ever-present so far this year, though Ethan Clark-Wood is pushing for a call-up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosSt HelensWarrington Wolves
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice