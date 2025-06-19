How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v St Helens

Winger Maika Sivo is the only member of Rhinos’ top-20 squad unavailable because of injury and coach Brad Arthur will have to decide whether to make changes to a team who played some of their best rugby of the season in last Saturday’s 36-12 win against Warrington Wolves. Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood has been drafted into an otherwise unchanged initial 21 in place of Alfie Edgell and Cooper Jenkins, Jack Sinfield and Andy Ackers are all pushing for a recall after playing in the reserves last week. It’s a juggling act for Arthur who has to keep players happy and fit when they aren’t playing. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.