How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench as changes expected v Leigh Leopards

Rhinos will be without winger Alfie Edgell after he suffered a foot injury in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago. New signing Chris Hankinson is vying with Leeds’ top try scorer Riley Lumb to take over.

Second-row Morgan Gannon is back in the initial 21-man squad following five matches on the sidelines with ankle damage and his expected return will strengthen a pack still missing long-term casualties Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd. Loose-forward Cameron Smith (back) and hooker Andy Ackers (illness) are also in contention after missing the derby against Trinity. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in a game they must win to retain hopes of a top-three finish in Betfred Super League.