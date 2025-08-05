How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench as changes expected v Leigh Leopards

Rhinos will be without winger Alfie Edgell after he suffered a foot injury in the defeat at Wakefield Trinity two weeks ago. New signing Chris Hankinson is vying with Leeds’ top try scorer Riley Lumb to take over.
Second-row Morgan Gannon is back in the initial 21-man squad following five matches on the sidelines with ankle damage and his expected return will strengthen a pack still missing long-term casualties Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd. Loose-forward Cameron Smith (back) and hooker Andy Ackers (illness) are also in contention after missing the derby against Trinity. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in a game they must win to retain hopes of a top-three finish in Betfred Super League.
1. Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
A key figure for Leeds this season and set for his 17th successive appearance. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Though Chris Hankinson was signed this week from Salford Red Devils and is in the 21, Lumb is Rhinos' top try scorer and the natural choice to replace injured Alfie Edgell. Photo: David Harrison
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Ever-present this year and that won't change as long as he stays fit and available. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Co-captain and one of the first names on the teamsheet. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
The veteran could be up against Josh Charnley - the man aiming to snatch his crown as Betfred Super League's all-time leading try scorer. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
