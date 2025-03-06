How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Catalans Dragons

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Leeds Rhinos have lost one player for this weekend’s game, but could get a couple back.

A two-match ban rules substitute front-rower Tom Holroyd out of Saturday’s meeting with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, but stand-off Brodie Croft (concussion) and scrum-half Matt Frawley (hand) could both feature after missing last Sunday’s defeat of Castleford Tigers because of injury. Coach Brad Arthur went big against Tigers and will have to decide whether to again include three front-rowers in his starting 13. He also has a call to make over whether to include an outside-back on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in Betfred Super League round four.

Lachie Miller is getting close to fitness so a decision will have to be made soon, but Connor will retain the role this week.

1. Full-back: Jake Connor

Lachie Miller is getting close to fitness so a decision will have to be made soon, but Connor will retain the role this week. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Top scorer for Rhinos so far this year with five tries.

2. Wing: Ryan Hall

Top scorer for Rhinos so far this year with five tries. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Settling well into his new role and sole team captain during Cameron Smith’s injury layoff.

3. Centre: Ash Handley

Settling well into his new role and sole team captain during Cameron Smith’s injury layoff. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Someone who’ll play whenever he’s fit, one of the first names on the teamsheet.

4. Cenre: Harry Newman

Someone who’ll play whenever he’s fit, one of the first names on the teamsheet. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Averaging a try per game so far and making the most of an unexpected opportunity.

5. Wing: Riley Lumb

Averaging a try per game so far and making the most of an unexpected opportunity. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Back in the 21 after his concussion will start if fit.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Back in the 21 after his concussion will start if fit. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Catalans DragonsTom HolroydCastleford TigersRhinosSuper League
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice