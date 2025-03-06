A two-match ban rules substitute front-rower Tom Holroyd out of Saturday’s meeting with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, but stand-off Brodie Croft (concussion) and scrum-half Matt Frawley (hand) could both feature after missing last Sunday’s defeat of Castleford Tigers because of injury. Coach Brad Arthur went big against Tigers and will have to decide whether to again include three front-rowers in his starting 13. He also has a call to make over whether to include an outside-back on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in Betfred Super League round four.