A two-match ban rules substitute front-rower Tom Holroyd out of Saturday’s meeting with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, but stand-off Brodie Croft (concussion) and scrum-half Matt Frawley (hand) could both feature after missing last Sunday’s defeat of Castleford Tigers because of injury. Coach Brad Arthur went big against Tigers and will have to decide whether to again include three front-rowers in his starting 13. He also has a call to make over whether to include an outside-back on the bench. Here’s how Rhinos could line up in Betfred Super League round four.
How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Catalans Dragons
By Peter Smith
Published 6th Mar 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 18:35 BST
Leeds Rhinos have lost one player for this weekend’s game, but could get a couple back.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.