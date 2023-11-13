Leeds news you can trust since 1890
How new-look Leeds Rhinos could line up in Super League round one

Leeds Rhinos will field a new-look side in Betfred Super League next season.
By Peter Smith
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

Seven senior players have been brought in from other clubs and Rhinos are also expected to promote several academy youngsters into the full-time group when their 2024 squad numbers are announced this week.

A lot could happen between now and the start of the season, which is likely to be in early-February, but here’s how Rhinos could line up in round one.

The Aussie has been brought in from Newcastle Knights as first-choice and, with Richie Myler and Luke Hooley having left the club, has no experienced competition for the role.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Finished last season with a hat-trick and will be a first-choice selection whenever fit.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Played well for England and, if he gets through pre-season unscathed, will want to carry that form into the new season.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

The Aussie won't arrive in England until the new year, but Rhinos aren't bringing him over from Sydney Roosters to sit on the sidelines.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Foot and wrist injuries kept him out of this autumn's Test series, but he's hoping to be fully fit for the start of the 2024 campaign.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

Could play six or seven, but stand-off seems most likely.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

