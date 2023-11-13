Leeds Rhinos will field a new-look side in Betfred Super League next season.
Seven senior players have been brought in from other clubs and Rhinos are also expected to promote several academy youngsters into the full-time group when their 2024 squad numbers are announced this week.
A lot could happen between now and the start of the season, which is likely to be in early-February, but here’s how Rhinos could line up in round one.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The Aussie has been brought in from Newcastle Knights as first-choice and, with Richie Myler and Luke Hooley having left the club, has no experienced competition for the role. Photo: Brendon Thorne
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Finished last season with a hat-trick and will be a first-choice selection whenever fit. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Played well for England and, if he gets through pre-season unscathed, will want to carry that form into the new season. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
The Aussie won't arrive in England until the new year, but Rhinos aren't bringing him over from Sydney Roosters to sit on the sidelines. Photo: David Rowland/www.photosport.nz
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Foot and wrist injuries kept him out of this autumn's Test series, but he's hoping to be fully fit for the start of the 2024 campaign. Photo: Leeds Rhinos
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Could play six or seven, but stand-off seems most likely. Photo: Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos