Dupree, a prop, was in Rhinos' full-time squad two years ago, but moved to Oldham ahead of the 2021 campaign, without having made a senior appearance.

He was named the Championship's young player of the year last season, despite playing for a relegated club and moved to Widnes Vikings in the autumn.

He has joined Salford - who Rhinos play on Sunday - in an exchange deal which sees front-rower Josh Johnson, a former Batley Bulldogs loan player, move the other way.

Tyler Dupree pictured at Rhinos' pre-season media day in 2020. Picture by Alan McKenzie.

A Widnes statement said: "Tyler has always held the ambition of playing full-time at Super League level, which the club were aware of prior to signing him.

"After a promising start to the season, he had agreed to join Salford Red Devils for 2023.