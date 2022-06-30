Hooker/half-back Jonah Parson is set to feature when Rhinos’ second-string take on Newcastle Thunder at Headingley (7pm).

“He got injured just before Covid, he came back and on his first day back he did his cruciate,” reserves’ coach Chev Walker said.

“He had a meniscus tear and that settled down, through lockdown he trained the house down, came back and on his first day it [his cruciate ligament] just went, a freak accident really.”

Chev Walker. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

Parsons played for Batley Boys and West Bowling before joining Rhinos’ scholarship. He impressed for the under-16s and scored a try on his academy debut against Newcastle, but Covid and injury then combined to wipe out his career at that level.

“He was scholarship player of the year,” Walker added. “He is a super-talented kid, we just haven’t seen enough of him.

“Hopefully he gets a clean run at it now and can hang around.”

Walker paid tribute to the way Parsons has handled his long layoff.

He said: “He’s resilient, he never drops his bundle, he has been in, working hard.

“I am looking forward to seeing him play.”

Another long-term casualty, Luca Atkinson, is also on the comeback trail today after recovering from damage to a kneecap.

The back-rower, who has played for England Youth, joined Leeds’ scholarship in 2018, also from West Bowling and played nine times with the academy last year.

Walker said: “It’s a good opportunity for them both and good to see them back.”

Rhinos are aiming for a second successive win, after beating Wakefield Trinity last time out.

“The team’s mainly Leeds lads, including some of the academy who went down to London last week and did a good job,” Walker said.