Half of the competition’s 12 teams, including Leeds Rhinos, are locked together on six points, but defending champions Wigan Warriors – who have a game in hand – are the only side with a 100 per cent winning record.
At the bottom, Leigh Leopards, another team who’ve only played three times, are yet to get off the mark and Castleford Tigers and London Broncos are also without a win.
Four of the early pace-setters clash this weekend, with Wigan visiting Salford Red Devils and Rhinos playing host to St Helens. Here’s how the table could look at the end of the year.