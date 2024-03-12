Here's where Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR, St Helens and others expected to finish on Super League table

Four rounds into Betfred Super League, the table is beginning to take shape.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Mar 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 18:26 GMT

Half of the competition’s 12 teams, including Leeds Rhinos, are locked together on six points, but defending champions Wigan Warriors – who have a game in hand – are the only side with a 100 per cent winning record.

At the bottom, Leigh Leopards, another team who’ve only played three times, are yet to get off the mark and Castleford Tigers and London Broncos are also without a win.

Four of the early pace-setters clash this weekend, with Wigan visiting Salford Red Devils and Rhinos playing host to St Helens. Here’s how the table could look at the end of the year.

1. First: Wigan Warriors

League leaders shield odds: 10/11. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Second: St Helens

League leaders shield odds: 11/4. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

3. Third: Warrington Wolves

League leaders shield odds: 13/2. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

4. Fourth: Catalans Dragons

League leaders shield odds: 6/1. Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

5. Fifth: Leeds Rhinos

League leaders shield odds: 11/1. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6. Sixth: Huddersfield Giants

League leaders shield odds: 40/1. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

