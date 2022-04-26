Rhinos’ development academy side is a partnership between the club’s Foundation and Leeds City College.

The arrangement provides an opportunity for sixth form students, aged 16-18, to train, play and study full-time at the college, while also representing Rhinos on the field.

Several have gone on to join Leeds’ youth system and centre Mekhi Bridgeman-Reaney this season became the first development academy player to secure a professional contract when he signed for Rhinos’ reserves.

Harvey Whiteley, fifth from left facing camera, makes a point during a first team call-up for Rhinos against Catalans in 2020. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Coach Harvey Whiteley, who played in Betfred Super League for Leeds and is now at League One club Hunslet, reckons Rhinos are battle-hardened after a dramatic semi-final win over New College Pontefract.

The tie finished 12-12, but Leeds won it through a golden-point touchdown from prop Harry Thompson.

Bridgeman-Reaney and Tyler Dargan were Rhinos’ try scorers in normal time.

“It’s exciting, we are looking forward to it,” Whiteley said of today’s showpiece, which kicks-off at 3pm.

Tyler Dargan, with ball, pictured in action for Hunslet Warriors. Picture by Hunslet Warriors.

“It’s the first final the college has been in and the lads are over the moon to get there.

“I don’t know much about Warrington, I think they have a few academy players in there, but we have played them before and there has been two to four points in the games, so it should be a good game, like the semi-final was.

“Playing at Headingley is a great opportunity for both teams and it will be a great experience.”

Whiteley, 23, is a former Leeds City College student and works as a rugby league development officer for Rhinos’ Foundation.

He said: “I am really enjoying the coaching.

“These lads are 16 to 18 years old and before this I was used to coaching primary and high schools.

“This is enjoyable and it’s a bit more relative to what I’ve learned.