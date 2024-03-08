Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edward and Sophie were posing for pictures on Friday with girls playing Rugby League at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds, when they were each given Leeds Rhinos shirts – two days ahead of his birthday on Sunday.

The duke laughed as he noticed the shirt had “HRH 60” on the back and said to his wife: “Yours is more subtle than mine.”

He told the young players: “Thanks a bunch. I really need to be reminded.”

The royal couple had been on the pitch at Headingley where they watched girls from four Leeds schools go through training drills and chatted to them – asking about how they go into the sport and how their current season was going.

The couple also took part in the Community Sport and Recreation Awards 2024, which were held at the ground.