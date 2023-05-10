Three weeks ago this game looked like being a potential relegation showdown, but successive wins have lifted Hull eight points clear of Trinity who remain red hot favourites for the drop.

Another Hull victory would, barring a miraculous Trinity revival, all-but make them safe in Betfred Super League with more than half the season remaining.

Applegarth, though, reckons one win will lead to more and is convinced that elusive first success is just around the corner.

Trinity's Jorge Taufua is tackled by Sam Kasiano and Joe Philbin during last week's defeat by Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

The team boss was encouraged by improvements shown in last Friday’s 32-18 defeat at table-topping Warrington Wolves, when Trinity hit back from 12-0 down to go in level at the break.

Warrington didn’t pull clear until Wakefield forward Kevin Proctor was sent-off with 27 minutes remaining and Applegarth insisted: “There’s definitely some positives there.

“There’s a few areas we still feel we need to improve, but we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

Luke Gale scored a debut try for Hull at Wakefield last season. He could make his Trinity debut against them on the same ground this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The four-points between Trinity and second-bottom Castleford Tigers is a bridgeable gap, but Applegarth accepted the longer the losing run goes on, the tougher it gets.

“When you are bottom of the league, every game is a must-win,” he stated. “We don’t have that luxury of picking and choosing games, there’s no hiding away from the fact we need to start winning.

“Every single game, regardless of who we play, we will be going for it. We are just focusing on ourselves. We just need to make sure we get our house in order, not look at other people’s until we sort that.”

Hull have turned their season around after a rocky spell in March and April and that shows Trinity it can be done.

Samisoni Langi could return for Trinity against Hull after injury Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Applegarth added: “It’s sport and we’ve all seen it many a time at this club before, where it has been written off.

“That’s the beauty of it, why we all love it, anything can happen in sport. We’re just making sure we hit our standards and the rest is irrelevant.

“It’s just about making sure we control what we can, which is showing up on Thursday and focusing on getting that performance we are all craving.”

Luke Gale, who scored a try in his Hull debut at Wakefield last season, could make his first Trinity appearance and Samisoni Langi is available after injury.

Eddie Battye, Tom Lineham and Lee Kershaw are vying for a recall, but Liam Kay drops out from last Friday’s team.

Hull coach Tony Smith will select from the 17 who beat Wigan last week, plus Joe Lovodua, Adam Swift, Will Gardiner and Jack Brown.

Wakefield Trinity: from Taufua, Lineham, Gaskell, Lino, Battye, Hood, Whitbread, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Crowther, Bowden, Antoni, Kershaw, Proctor, Smith, Langi, Bowes, Esehm, Dagger, Gale.

Hull FC: from Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, Trueman, Clifford, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Fash, Lovodua, Cator, Scott, McNamara, Brown, Griffin, Litten, Gardiner, Taylor, Dwyer.