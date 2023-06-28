Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hat-trick of Sunday kick-offs for Leeds Rhinos as away derby gets new date

Leeds Rhinos will play three successive Sunday fixtures later this season.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST- 1 min read

Rhinos’ Betfred Super League derby at Huddersfield Giants, originally set for Friday, August 25, has been put back two days.

The game will now be played at John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday, August 27, with a 3pm kick-off.

Giants say the change is because of a Huddersfield Town fixture, against Norwich City, on the Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Giants' John Smith's Stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Huddersfield Giants' John Smith's Stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Huddersfield Giants' John Smith's Stadium. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are at home to Leigh Leopards on Sunday, August 6 and – after a break for the Betfred Challenge Cup final – face Warrington Wolves at Headingley 14 days later.

