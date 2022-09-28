The RFL and Super League began a 12-year ‘strategic partnership’ with IMG, a global sports media company, earlier this season in a bid to revamp the domestic game and bring in more commercial income.

IMG’s report was presented to the 37 professional clubs today (Wednesday) and will be implemented at the end of the 2023 season, if they vote in favour at a meeting next month.

The key recommendation would see an end to automatic promotion/relegation to and from Super League, with places in the top-flight going to clubs who meet minimum standards.

Under IMG's recommendations, top-flight clubs would need to meet minimum standards on and off the field. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Licencing was originally introduced to Super League in 2009, but axed after six years in favour of a return to promotion and relegation.

IMG are also recommending a limit on the number of overseas clubs in the UK-based competitions.

What the report says about entry into Super League:

“Participation in the top tier to be based on a range of on and off field measures, delivered through a club grading system with the aim of supporting financial sustainability and encouraging investment into clubs. ‘Category A’ clubs will be guaranteed participation in the top tier while ‘Category B’ clubs will be re-assessed annually with the highest-ranking clubs occupying the remaining slots in the top tier. Promotion and relegation will continue on the field of play between the second and third tiers with tier two increasingly filled with strong Category B clubs. “

Performances on the field should play only a part in determining who's in Super League, according to IMG. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Other recommendations are:

“A re-positioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular ‘peaks’ of interest and a compelling season climax.

“A calendar aligned with the global game to facilitate an international window in October and incorporate a mid-season international.

“An expansion strategy to be developed that targets and supports the growth of the women’s and girls’ game and also growth in new markets.

Toulouse Olympique’s players before kick off against Rhinos at Headingley this year. IMG suggest limiting the number of non-UK clubs in the domestic competition. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Participation of clubs outside of the UK to be capped and with additional standards to support domestic growth.

“Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure).

