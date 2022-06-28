The RFL's match review panel issued a two-game penalty notice after charging Newman with grade C 'aggressive behaviour towards [the] referee' in last Thursday's defeat at St Helens.

That would keep Newman out of Saturday's game at Hull and the Magic Weekend derby against Castleford Tigers a week later, but Rhinos are hoping to get the suspension reduced or lifted altogether.

Their challenge will be heard this evening, but Newman risks having his ban increased if the panel decide the appeal is 'frivolous'.

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Tuesday morning, Leeds coach Rohan Smith said: "We’ve been spending some time looking at similar situations and getting some advice from well respected people around the game, so we’re looking to see where it goes.

"We’re still working through what we’re aiming to do.

"We still have a bit of time up our sleeve before we have to enter a plea as such and we’re still sorting through that."

Liam Sutcliffe will come into the team if Harry Newman misses out. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Rhinos' Zane Tetevano will also appear at Tuesday's hearing after being charged with a grade D striking offence, but teammate Bodene Thompson has accepted a two-match penalty notice for tripping.