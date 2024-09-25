The winger touched down in the final seconds of the regular season to seal an incredible 20-16 comeback win at Huddersfield Giants which saw Rhinos crowned Super League leaders and completed the second part of an historic treble. With three teams having a chance of topping the table on the final day, Super League had a helicopter standing by in Salford, ready to deliver the leaders’ shield to the triumphant club.

Leeds were in pole position, but had lost three successive league games since a 50-0 hammering of Hull KR in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley. Their final fixture was at third-placed Huddersfield, who went into the game knowing if they beat Leeds and Wigan Warriors lost at home to Castleford Tigers, they would finish top of the table.

Wigan, in second, had to win and hope Rhinos slipped up. With seven minutes left, Leeds trailed 16-8 and the helicopter launched, heading for Wigan who were comfortably ahead against Tigers.

At that stage, the Warriors were set for top spot, with Giants second and Leeds third, but Tom Briscoe’s try, converted from the touchline by Kevin Sinfield, made it a two-point ball game and in the 78th minute Rhinos were awarded a penalty. Sinfield opted to take the two, apparently settling for a draw, second place and a home semi-final.

There was a minute left when Giants kicked off and Rhinos got the ball for one final attack. With 10 seconds remaining, Danny McGuire chipped to the left wing, Hall made the catch and outpaced Jermaine McGillvary to score as the final hooter sounded, sparking incredible scenes of jubilation on and off the field.

The helicopter, which had been within sight of Wigan’s stadium, turned around and Rhinos’ players and fans celebrated together as they waited for the presentation. Leeds went on to beat Wigan in the Grand Final, completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies which was literally a second away from not happening. Here’s 30 superb pictures from a night nobody who was there will ever forget.

1 . Ryan Hall's try Ryan Hall celebrates as he outpaces Huddersfieldm Giants' Jermaine McGillvary to score the winning try and clinch the 2015 Super League leaders' shield. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Adam Cuthbertson Australian forward Adam Cuthbertson, who was a Man of Steel nominee in 2015, on the ball for Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Danny McGuire Leeds' Danny McGuire runs at Huddersfield Giants' Scott Grix, who is now an assistant-coach with Rhinos. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Kevin Sinfield Captain Kevin Sinfield kicked four goals in Leeds Rhinos' win at Huddersfield Giants which clinched the league leaders' shield in 2015. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Kallum Watkins Kallum Watkins in action for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales