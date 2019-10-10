Greg Minikin leaves Castleford Tigers for Hull Kingston Rovers as Robins’ James Webster heads to Featherstone Rovers

Greg Minikin

Poching, the former Leeds Rhinos player, will replace James Webster who is set to take over as team boss at Featherstone Rovers.

No announcement has yet been made, but current Featherstone coach Ryan Carr – who is also an assistant-coach at Leeds Rhinos – is expected to return to his native Australia after guiding Rovers to this year’s Betfred Championship Grand Final.

Knaresborough-born Minikin, 24, has signed a two-year contract with the Robins following four seasons with Tigers.

He said: “The deal was done quite a while ago.

“It was a relief when it all got sorted and I could then focus on finishing well with Castleford ahead of coming here for 2020.

“I want to improve further on my game. I know the team has signed some great players next season that I can learn from and improve to be the best player I can.”

Hull KR coach Tony Smith described Minikin as a “quality player”.

He said: “He is young, experienced, but still hungry to improve. He’s ambitious at the same time and I’m delighted to have him on board.

“He has played in big matches and played within a team that has been competing at the top end for the last few years.

“We need some of that knowledge and know-how from him to pass on to his fellow players.”

Poching, who left Huddersfield Giants last month, had a previous spell at Hull KR, where he was assistant to Webster.

He also played under and worked alongside Smith at Leeds and Warrington Wolves.

He said: “I am ecstatic to be back at Hull Kingston Rovers.

“Tony coached me towards the back end of my career at Leeds and we tasted success there.

“Pretty much everything I have learned about the game has come from him. I know what he expects of me and the group.”