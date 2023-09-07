Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With three games remaining in the regular season, Tigers are just two points clear of bottom club Wakefield Trinity.

Friday is Tigers’ last home fixture of 2023 and, with Hull struggling for form and missing all their recognised half-backs, could be Castleford’s best chance to pull clear of relegation danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Massey has returned to Tigers’ initial 21-man squad and, if selected, will make his 300th appearance for the club; Gareth Widdop is set for his 300th career game and Alex Mellor needs one to reach a double century.

Nathan Massey could make his 300th appearance for Castleford against Hull on Friday. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Winger Greg Eden reckons that all gives the team even more motivation to get back to winning ways.

“We’ve spoken about the milestones,” Eden said. “They put a highlights package together for those players; we all watched it, there was a bit of music on it and [it created] a bit of a feelgood factor, to get us ready and show what it means.

“It is all on in these last three games, we need to get another couple of points to try and make ourselves safe.”

Greg Eden, seen scoring at Warrington last week, admits Friday's game v Hull is "massive" for Tigers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden admitted the pressure has been mounting all year. He said: “It is always in the back of your mind.

“Cas is a small town and everywhere you go, someone’s talking about it - what’s going to happen.

“That just spurs me on to try and work that bit harder. It’s about this group of players, trying to come together, work hard and stick together and try and get something out of it. This game is massive and it’s definitely one we need to be going after.”

Tigers are on the back of a 66-12 mauling at Warrington Wolves last Saturday, which coach Danny Ward conceded was “a tough one to take”.

Danny Ward applauds Tigers' fans at the end of last week's defeat by Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he stressed: “The good thing is it is a short turnaround. We’ve not had time to sulk and mope about; we’ve not glossed over it, it was a poor performance, but we have got to get buzzing about this week.

“It is good to be back home and hopefully the lads can lift and have a good performance. It is a pretty big game, but I say that every week - the game in front of us is the biggest game of the year.”

Cain Robb is back in contention after being recalled from a loan spell at Championship side Swinton Lions.

Jack Broadbent is available after injury and Liam Watts returns following a one-match ban, but Jacob Miller misses the game through suspension, Charbel Tasipale is sidelined with a hamstring strain and Tigers are also without concussion victims George Lawler and Sam Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford Tigers: from Eden, Turner, Widdop, Griffin, Edwards, Mellor, Westerman, Massey, Broadbent, Mustapha, Matagi, Robb, Martin, Wallis, Hookem, Qareqare, Watts, Johnstone, Foster, Tsikrikas, Austin.

Hull FC: from Hoy, Swift, Tuimavave, Sutcliffe, McIntosh, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Lane, Fash, Lovodua, Cator, Scott, Brown, Litten, Barron, Gardiner, Taylor, Staveley, Dwyer, Jebson.