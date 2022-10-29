It was England’s third win in as many group games and took their points tally to 196, with just 28 conceded.

That’s good going, whatever the circumstances and England will go into the knockout phase, which begins next weekend, feeling it will take a high-quality side to beat them.

In what was effectively an opposed training session, coach Shaun Wane won’t have learned much he didn’t know already, but - other than a spell early on - it was another strong and professional performance from the hosts.

England's Dom Young scores his second try in the huge win over Greece at Bramall Lane. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

There was disappointment for Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki who was England’s 18th man.

Having been left out of the opening game against Samoa and a substitute in the win over France, his hopes of playing in the knockout stages probably now rest on one of England’s other front-rowers being ruled out because of injury or suspension.

That’s harsh on the Leeds man, but so far results are justifying coach Shaun Wane’s selections.

Famously, had the World Cup gone ahead as scheduled a year ago, Young would have played for Jamaica.

Matty Lees touches down for England against Greece. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Covid delay gave him an extra 12 months to prove his worth for Newcastle Knights, he forced his way into Wane’s squad and has made an explosive start to his Test career, with eight tries in his first three World Cup appearances.

None of his touchdowns against Greece was particularly spectacular, but he has strength as well as pace and footwork and is a tough man to stop from anywhere on the field.

Greece have been one of the feel-good stories of this World Cup and not even the most partisan England fan could begrudge them their try, which came after 17 minutes.

The sport didn’t receive official recognition in Greece until this summer, before which anyone playing or organising rugby league there was at risk of arrest.

Ryan Hall scores for England against Greece. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Qualifying for their first World Cup was a huge achievement for the Greeks, who included four players from their domestic tournament in the squad which played England.

Though over-matched in all three of their games, they have tried to play attacking rugby and their score was a cracker, Siteni Taukamo skipping past England debutant Kai Pearce-Paul, who had shot out of the line, to slide over at the corner.

The Greek players certainly put their bodies on the line, but came off second best on a regular basis, suffering a succession of injuries to starkly highlight the physical difference between full-time players and part-timers/amateurs.

Despite the final scoreline, Greece will be able to look back on the first 25 minutes with pride. England opened their account after 140 seconds and were 10-0 ahead with 12 minutes gone, but then went through a shaky spell which they didn’t snap out of until substitute Tom Burgess was brought on in the second quarter.

Greece scored their try and the gap was only six points until Young crossed to begin a spell of six tries in the final 15 minutes of the half, three of them scored by the 21-year-old rookie.

Matty Lees broke the deadlock and Young scored England’s second try, but the hosts got sloppy after that, turning the ball over through a couple of forward passes and several knock-ons in the slippery conditions.

With Sam Tomkins rested, Wane shifted Tommy Makinson to full-back and Jack Welsby into the centres, replacing concussion victim Kallum Watkins.

England therefore fielded all three wingers in their 24-man squad, plus three halves. Marc Sneyd was the most impressive, scoring a try kicking 13 goals and having a hand or boot in most of Ebngland’s best moments.

Ryan Hall has been overshadowed by Young in this tournament, but bagged a brace to take his tally to 39 tries in 40 England appearances. It would have been more, but he had one ruled out for a forward pass and on another occasion Joe Batchelor ran straight into Jonathan Mitsias’ tackle when Hall was unmarked in support.

Hall’s first came late in the opening period and Burgess and George Williams also went over in the lead-up to half-time, England turning around 44-4 ahead.

Makinson, Sneyd, Burgess and Hall all crossed in the third quarter and Batchelor, Andy Ackers, with two, Pearce-Paul and Mike McMeeken took the score into the 90s.

With the 18,760 crowd roaring for three figures, Morgan Knowles touched down in the final moments, but his effort was ruled out by referee Belinda Sharpe and her video assistant Ben Thaler.

Greece: Taukamo, Mougios, Vrahnos, Constantinou, Mitsias, Ilias, Meads, Tuliatu, Mamouzelos, Rousoglou, Zampetides, Kambos, Flocas. Subs Nake, Sell, Katsidonis, Nianikas.

England: Makinson, Young, Pearce-Paul, Welsby, Hall, Sneyd, Williams, Cooper, Ackers, Lees, Batchelor, Bateman, Radley. Subs Knowles, McMeeken, Burgess, Hill.

Referee: Belinda Sharpe (Australia).