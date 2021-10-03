Great Britain legend Joe Lydon to lead ‘Row for Rob’ challenge

Rugby league great Joe Lydon will lead the 'Row for Rob' challenge from Leeds to Wigan to raise funds for the MND Association.

The row, from Leeds to Wigan, is a tribute to Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019.

The group will set off from Leeds on Monday and hope to arrive in Wigan three days later, before delivering the match ball for next Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final.

Burrow will be at Old Trafford to present the Harry Sunderland award to the Grand Final’s man of the match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rob Burrow and wife Lindsey at the Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants game in August. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The former scrum-half and his father Geoff will also be at Leeds Dock on the first day of the challenge to wave the team off. The team will paddle 26 miles each day.

The adventure was inspired by another Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s feat of seven marathons in as many days last year.

Sinfield’s seven-in-seven raised more than £2m for the battle against MND, as well as increasing awareness of the illness nationwide.

Their schedule is: Day one – Leeds Dock to Low Bradley Keighley; Day two – Kildwick to Reedley Marina, Burnley; Day three – Lower Ford to Riley Green, Houghton; Day four – Mill Hill to DW Stadium.

The initial target is to raise £7,777.

Donations can be made via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/row4rob or by texting MNDROW 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or MNDROW 10 to 70085 to donate £10.