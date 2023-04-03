'Great advert': Leeds Rhinos' strong finish stuns Wigan Warriors in wheelchair rugby league thriller
Leeds Rhinos scored 12 points in the final 10 minutes to beat hosts Wigan Warriors 50-38 and make it two wins from two in Betfred Wheelchair Super League.
It was 22-22 at half-time and Rhinos trailed 34-26 with a quarter of the game remaining, but a strong finish saw them home.
After scoring more than a century of points in their opening match, at Warrington Wolves, coach James Simpson was delighted to see his team tough it out in a close encounter.
“We knew it would be a really tough game,” Simpson said. “They came off a really good win in round one and they are a lot more physical than us down the middle and like to play off
the back of it, so we knew we’d have to scramble.
“One of the objectives we set ourselves was to stay in the fight and to set ourselves up for the last 20 minutes.
“That was when we ramped it up and I can’t fault the players for that. They found a way to get it done. It was a great advert for wheelchair rugby league.”
Nathan Collins claimed a hat trick and six goals for a total of 24 points, Nathan Mulhall and Josh Butler each bagged a brace of touchdowns and Jodie Boyd-Ward and Tom Halliwell, who also kicked a goal - were Leeds’ other try scorers.