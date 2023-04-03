It was 22-22 at half-time and Rhinos trailed 34-26 with a quarter of the game remaining, but a strong finish saw them home.

After scoring more than a century of points in their opening match, at Warrington Wolves, coach James Simpson was delighted to see his team tough it out in a close encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew it would be a really tough game,” Simpson said. “They came off a really good win in round one and they are a lot more physical than us down the middle and like to play off

Nathan Collins scored 24 points in Rhinos' win over Wigan. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

the back of it, so we knew we’d have to scramble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the objectives we set ourselves was to stay in the fight and to set ourselves up for the last 20 minutes.

“That was when we ramped it up and I can’t fault the players for that. They found a way to get it done. It was a great advert for wheelchair rugby league.”

A try and goal from Tom Halliwell helped Rhinos to victory at Wigan. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com.

Nathan Collins claimed a hat trick and six goals for a total of 24 points, Nathan Mulhall and Josh Butler each bagged a brace of touchdowns and Jodie Boyd-Ward and Tom Halliwell, who also kicked a goal - were Leeds’ other try scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad