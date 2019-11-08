Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers dominate England women's Test side

Shannon Lacey and Charlotte Booth.

The Tigers trio of Grace Field, Kelsey Gentles and Tamzin Renouf will make their England debut, alongside Rhinos' Shannon Lacey.

Lacey is due to start at loose-forward, with teammate Amy Johnson named at prop and Dannielle Anderson and Charlotte Booth on the bench.

Tigers full-back Tara-Jane Stanley, winger Gentles and prop Field are all in the starting line-up and Renouf is among five players in contention for four places among the substitutes, alongside clubmates Georgia Roche and Sinead Peach.

Kelsey Gentles. Picture by Seb Sternik.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford finished top of Betfred Women's Super League this year, but lost in the Grand Final to Rhinos who also beat them - for the second successive season - in the Challenge Cup decider.

England's 18-woman squad includes only five survivors from the team which defeated Papua New Guinea 36-8 at the World Cup in Australia two years ago.

England won 25-4 when the nations met at last month's World Cup Nines in Sydney.

The Test will be the first women’s international played outside the PNG capital, Port Moresby.

Goroka is the capital of the Eastern Highlands province, best-known in rugby league as the birthplace of the former Hull and Hull KR favourite Stanley Gene.

The second Test will be played at Port Moresby’s Oil Search Stadium next Saturday, November 17, ahead of the men’s Test between PNG Kumuls and Great Britain.

Meanwhile, 10 teams will compete in Women's Super League next year, after Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants were added to the competition.