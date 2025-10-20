Golden point decision made as referees named for opening two England v Australia rugby league Ashes Tests

Referees have been named for the first two Ashes Tests.

A Super League official will take charge of the opener, with an Australian in the middle for the following game. Super League official Liam Moore has been confirmed as the referee in Saturday’s opener between England and Australia at Wembley.

The duty goes to Grant Atkins, of the NRL, for the second ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Test at Everton a week later. The RFL today (Monday) confirmed: “A decision on the match officials for the third Test at AMT Headingley on November 8 will be made after the second Test through a review of the performances of the first two Tests under agreed parameters.”

Liam Moore, seen during this month's Super League Grand Final, will referee the opening Test at Old Trafford. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Touch judges this weekend will be Mark Craven and Richard Thompson, Jack Smith is the video official and Chris Kendall the reserve referee. Reserve touch judge is Neil Horton,

Dave Moss is the timekeeper and match commissioner will be Tony Brown.

If the scores are level at full-time of the first or second Tests, the match will be drawn. Golden point will be used in the third Test, if needed to determine a winner of the series, rather than the Ashes being shared. If one of the first two Tests has been drawn and the scores are level at full-time of the third Test, golden point will not be played.