George Griffin scores for Tigers against Wakefield last June. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Preparations for the new Betfred Super League season - which begins at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday, February 11 - resumed yesterday.

Tigers had a slightly longer rest than originally planned after several positive Covid tests in the ‘first-team environment’ led to their festive lay-off being brought forward two days to December 22.

But forward George Griffin insisted the squad have taken that setback in their stride and plans for the new campaign are right on track.

George Griffin is tackled by Salford's James Greenwood and Lee Mossop during last year's Challenge Cup quarter-final. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“It has been going on for a couple of years now, so everyone has adapted,” the 29-year-old former Hull KR, London Broncos and Wakefield Trinity pack man said of the pandemic’s impact on the club.

“We’ve had a couple of positive tests, but the boys who were allowed to were out training when they could and the ones who have got out of isolation and are feeling better have cracked on as well.

“It’s a very professional group we’ve got here and everyone’s come back from the Christmas break ready to go.”

Tigers’ pre-season began in early November and they have two more weeks of training ahead of their opening warm-up match at Championship side York City Knights on Sunday, January 16, when new coach Lee Radford will take charge of the team for the first time.

But Griffin, who joined Tigers from Salford two years ago, insisted his 2022 campaign effectively began yesterday as he bids to secure a place in the 17 to face his former club in five weeks’ time.

“We start the season in early February and we’ve got a couple of friendlies leading up to that, so you’ve got to start January like it’s the season,” Griffin stressed.

“You want to have a good performance in the friendlies to get your spot in the starting team and then you kick on from there.

“I look at these friendlies as the start of the season, pretty much.”

Tigers are due to visit League One side Doncaster, coached by Radford’s former Hull team-mate Richard Horne, for their second pre-season hit-out on Sunday, January 23.