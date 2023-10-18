Gareth Widdop leaves Castleford Tigers as club comment on filling void

Gareth Widdop has left Castleford Tigers by mutual consent after just one season at Wheldon Road.

The former England playmaker joined from Warrington Wolves on a two-year contract at the end of last season but it was a disappointing 2023 campaign for club and player.

Widdop made 21 appearances as Castleford finished second bottom, scoring one try and kicking 37 goals.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm that Gareth Widdop has left the club by mutual consent," read a statement.

Gareth Widdop spent one season with Castleford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"The club would like to thank Gareth for his hard work during his time at Wheldon Road and wish him well for the future."

The Tigers have signed nine players for next season, including Luke Hooley and Rowan Milnes.

Director of rugby operations Danny Wilson has stressed that Castleford's recruitment so far has accounted for Widdop's exit.

