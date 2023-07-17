Rhinos had numerous chances to kick a winning drop goal in the closing stages, but didn’t manage a single attempt and paid the price when the visitors snatched a 19-18 victory in golden-point extra-time.

There were some positives, our Jury reckon, but overall it was a wasted opportunity which might haunt Rhinos at the business end of the campaign.

IAIN SHARP

Ash Handley's 100th Super League try was a rare moment of celebration for Rhinos fans in the home defeat by Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Last week’s Super League round of games was themed to celebrate inclusivity.

Match officials, who often get left out of such initiatives, perhaps misguidedly took

‘inclusive’ to mean letting just about anything go and not bothering with piffling trivialities like forward passes or offsides.

At Headingley, Leeds ensured they were their own worst enemies, in a game they could and should have won, facing an opposition that was panned last week and had one eye firmly on a cup semi-final the following weekend.

Corey Johnson, seen scoring the first try of his Leeds career, in the defeat by Hull KR, had his best game for the club, according to fan Josh Jackson. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The last five minutes summed up the difference between when we used to look good and now … we were utterly devoid of game-management.

We wasted two gilt-edged positional opportunities to win the game via a drop goal, whilst everyone looked around at everyone else, waiting for someone to take control of the situation.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the golden-point extra-time was positively comedic. Winning the hard bit, receiving possession from the kick off, Leeds then proceeded to cough the ball up, not once, but twice in quick succession well inside their own half, offering Hull KR the win practically gift-wrapped.

A week off this week and perhaps a chance for Leeds to apply for charitable status, if they want to finish games like that again.

Hull KR's Brad Schneider kicks the extra-time winning drop goal, after Rhinos failed to manage a single attempt at a one-pointer. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

BECKY OXLEY

It was another wet night at Headingley for the game against Hull KR and the inclusivity round. The rain was coming down, but I was prepared for my spot behind the posts in the Global East Stand.

In a game which had plenty of milestones - Ash Handley making his 200th career appearance and scoring his 100th Super League try, Rhyse Martin passing 1,000 career points and Corey Johnson scoring his first Rhinos try - there were numerous talking points. The game was pretty scrappy with lots of penalties, but we kept at it and full-time left us having to go to golden-point.

I don’t really see the need for this as a draw is a draw and is how the game is meant to be left, in my opinion. The only time I see the need for this is cup games to get a winner.

We didn’t take the chances we had, unfortunately the result went against us and we got another defeat.

We weren’t as fluid with the ball and didn’t show the same attacking flair we have done recently.

We have a week off now before we play Saints away. Maybe this will do us good to refocus on what we need to do in this business end of the season.

I just hope it’s as good as the same fixture earlier this season and we can again come away with the win.

DAVID MUHL

It was a miserable night all round at HQ last Friday when a run of good results came to an end against a well-drilled and determined Hull KR side.

From the kick off, Rovers set out their stall to mark Blake Austin out of the game and they succeeded. He was unable to marshal the Leeds team as he had done over the last three games.

Credit must go to Rovers who tackled and defended well and ensured Leeds couldn’t break them down.

One of the few positives was Ash Handley getting his 100th Super League try in his 200th career game, one hell of a strike rate.

Other than that, there were few positives to take and I was surprised we were still in it at the end.

We had several opportunities to go for a field goal, but squandered them all; the game-management was poor with no one taking charge.

It may have been different if Austin had not been off the field after failing his head injury assessment.

I have always said I don’t know what is wrong with a draw. This isn’t sour grapes, I find the golden-point rule - along with the six again - an example of why we should not religiously follow our antipodean cousins in everything they do.

We don’t seem to be able to cope with golden-point extra-time and last week we really threw it away, making numerous unforced errors close to our line.

My 11-year-old grandson summed it up to me when he said after the match “don’t we practise drop goals grandad?” It certainly doesn’t look like it, Cohen.

We now have a week off due to the Challenge Cup and then a very difficult away trip to an in-form St Helens. We will have to play an awful lot better to come away with anything, but who knows?

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In true Leeds Rhinos fashion, we managed to halt our momentum after succumbing to a poor golden-point defeat to Hull KR.

While it isn’t the end of the world - and it is important to remember that - it is disappointing that we have once again not picked up the win when it was within our grasp.

There have been a handful of games this season where a complete lack of game-management has cost us a win and this was another perfect example of that.

Being in possession numerous times in Hull KR’s half within the last 10 minutes and not even attempting a drop goal is unforgivable.

Losing Blake Austin to an HIA was unfortunate but there were enough senior players in the team to step up and get the crucial point for us.

It is pleasing that the team back themselves to score tries, like Justin Sangaré did just before the hooter sounded, but it has inevitably cost them here.

My biggest worry about game-management is that it will come to haunt us in more high-pressure games if we do not learn from this soon, especially if we make the play-offs.

Whilst it's somewhat of a positive that we only lost by one point, considering Hull KR were the better team throughout the contest, there were too many errors from Leeds, who did not fare well in the poor weather conditions.

Similarly to the concerns about game-management, Leeds have struggled with errors this season. Consistent ball handling errors have cost us in multiple games and the match against KR was no different.

It was a Leeds error that led to the winning drop goal and they will ultimately cost us a play-off spot if we do not iron them out of our game quickly.

Looking ahead to the Saints game, it truly is our biggest game of the season. With there being only two points between sixth and ninth, who are all fighting for the final play off spot, it is crucial we get back to winning ways and build some real momentum if we are going to push on and reach Old Trafford again.

Even with injuries, we have shown we can go toe to toe with St Helens. It will be a close game, but I am hoping that this will be the start of another run to the Grand Final.

JOSH JACKSON

We were feeling as positive as Rhinos fans could be this season going into the game on Friday night.

Hull KR were missing some key players and it looked like the strongest team we have fielded this season.

However, the weather was miserable and so was our performance. Hull KR were faster, more aggressive and had a great energy about them.

I felt like our defence was slow getting up and allowed them to make easy yards and then allowed so many offloads which cost us possession in the first half.

Our attack was similar to earlier on in the season, it lacked creativity and was slow, which was perhaps down to the weather.

I thought Corey Johnson had his best performance in a Rhinos shirt followed by Mr consistent Rhyse Martin. Ultimately though, our poor game-management in the last 10 minutes lost us the match.

We had numerous good positions for an attempt at a drop goal but not once did we even look like having an effort at it.

It was a costly loss with another break to come this week and then a trip to St Helens, which will be extremely difficult.

SAM BROCKSOM

After what looked to be some sort of a revival with the wins over Huddersfield, Warrington and Salford, the Rhinos let themselves down yet again by losing to a Hull KR team missing many key players and with a man on debut who we made to look like a prime Johnathan Thurston.

The worrying part is, bar Harry Newman and Zane Tetevano, that was our strongest squad on paper. There seems to be an overconfidence within the group when it comes to the games we should win – like with results against Wakefield and Castleford – and that comes back to bite us as we fall to defeat.

Our game-management is shocking. As the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t buy a ticket. We had multiple opportunities to attempt a drop goal yet chose not to, instead running the ball to no avail.

Much like the loss against Wakefield, we have two weeks to overcome and rectify an abysmal performance.