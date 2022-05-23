Hall of Fame centre Les Dyl, who has died aged 69, was part of a famous partnership on Leeds’ left side in the 1970s and 80s, along with winger John Atkinson.

The pair were a potent attacking force for the club during one of its greatest eras, playing shoulder to shoulder as Leeds won every available domestic honour, including back-to-back Wembley triumphs.

Atkinson's speed and athleticism was perfectly complemented by the skill and strength of Dyl, but were they Leeds' greatest-ever duo?

John Atkinson, left and Les Dyl, right, celebrate with the Challenge Cup after Leeds' win in 1978. Picture by Steve Riding.

Here’s another five famous combinations who starred together in blue and amber.

1: Eric and Fred Harris (winger/centre). Australian Eric Harris is the greatest try scorer in Leeds’ history, with 392 in 383 games from 1930-39. In 1935, Leeds signed his namesake Fred, for a joint-record £1,200 fee, from Leigh. The pairing starred together in Leeds’ first Wembley win, in 1936.

2: Alan Hardisty and Keith Hepworth (stand-off/scrum-half). Most famous for their time together at Castleford, Hardisty and Hepworth also formed a winning combination for Leeds towards the end of their careers. Hardisty signed for Leeds in 1971 - with Hepworth joining him three months later - and captained their Championship-winning side the following year.

3: Mick Harrison, David Ward, Steve Pitchford (front-row). The fearsome threesome starred for Leeds in their famous Challenge Cup final wins in 1977 and 1978. Hooker Ward was one of Leeds’ finest captains, Harrison an 80-minute grafter and Pitchford a rampaging runner; together they were the engine room in an outstanding era of success for the club.

Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow lift the Super League trophy in 2017. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

4: Ali Lauitiiti, Gareth Ellis, Kevin Sinfield (back-row). Rhinos began their 2007 campaign with Ellis and Lauitiiti in the second-row and Sinfield at loose-forward: Skill, work rate, toughness and flair, brilliant.

5: Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow (stand-off/scrum-half). Though they weren’t always paired together in the halves, McGuire and Burrow were the six and seven of Rhinos’ golden generation, coming through the ranks together, lighting up Super League and bowing out side-by-side after their eighth Grand Final win, in 2017.