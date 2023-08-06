It is hard to see where Leeds Rhinos’ next win is coming from following their third successive defeat, 13-6 at home to Leigh Leopards, on Sunday afternoon.

It was a poor end to a difficult week for Rhinos who - with Richie Myler on the long-term injury list and Blake Austin having left the club - lacked any creativity.

To make matters worse, Leeds lost substitute prop Justin Sangare to a nasty foot injury in the opening moments of the second half.

Their other replacement front-rower went off for 10 minutes soon afterwards, Sam Lisone being sin-binned for a needless trip on Tom Briscoe.

Leeds could point to some decisions which went against them. Jarrod O’Connor had a touchdown, which would have led to an equalising conversion, ruled out by video official Liam Moore nine minutes from time. Referee Marcus Griffiths thought it was a try, but Moore saw enough evidence to overturn that.

Gareth O’Brien booted a drop goal to open a two-score gap soon afterwards, following a questionable knock-on decision against Luke Hooley.

And Leigh’s Ben Reynolds had taken two points just before the hour mark, to make it 12-6, after Luis Roberts was harshly penalised for a supposed high tackle on O’Brien.

The bottom line, though,is Leeds weren’t good enough. They failed to get anything from some early pressure and Leigh went ahead after 23 minutes when Edwin Ipape darted over from acting-half.

Leeds should have been alert enough to close him down, but Leigh will feel the same about Rhinos’ try, six minutes before the interval.

O’Connor picked up from acting-half after a good run by James Bentley and stepped through the defence to cross between the posts.

The hooker had been pulled down just short in the opening exchanges and that sort of direct approach looked to be Rhinos’ best route over Leigh’s line.

Leeds’ best other opportunity came from a kick to the corner by Aidan Sezer, which Ash Handley batted back. Making the catch might have been a better option and O’Brien tidied up for Leigh.

Rhyse Martin converted O’Connor’s try to send the hosts in at half-time with a two-point advantage which lasted just five minutes into the second period.

A Leigh six-again was followed immediately by a penalty and in that set Tom Amone went between the posts from Ipape’s pass and Reynolds converted to make it 10-6.

Leeds Rhinos: Hooley, Macdonald, Roberts, Martin, Handley, Johnson, Sezer, Holroyd, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Bentley, Smith. Subs Sinfield, Lisone, Donaldson, Sangare.

Leigh Leopards: O’Brien, Briscoe, Chamberlain, Gildart, Nisbett, Reynolds, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Hughes, Asiata. Subs Wardle, Mellor, Davis, Seumanufagai.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes). Attendance: 12,785

Here’s how the players rated

1 . Wing: Luke Hooley (no 21) Had a good game, dealt with kicks well and made at least one good half-break 7.

2 . Wing: Nene McDonald (no 4) Looked like an attacking threat, one of Leeds' few, but didn't get enough ball 6.

3 . Centre: Luis Roberts (no 24) Did okay, unlucky to be penalised for alleged high tackle which extended Leigh's lead to six points 6.

4 . Centre: Rhyse Martin (no 12) Solid defensively but no real opportunity to attack 5.