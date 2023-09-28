Leeds news you can trust since 1890
From 2/10 to 8/10: Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings for the 2023 season

Even the most upbeat Leeds Rhinos fan would struggle to describe the 2023 season as anything other than a disappointment.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:48 BST

There were some good wins, including at league leaders Wigan Warriors and defending champions St Helens.

But Rhinos lost three of their five meetings with the bottom pair and eighth place in Betfred Super League was a fair reflection of their form.

Leeds used 30 players, with two featuring in every game. Here’s how they rated for the 2023 campaign as a whole.

Appearances: 20, tries: six. Good in most of his games and clearly missed after his season ending injury 7.

1. Richie Myler (squad number 1)

Appearances: 20, tries: six. Good in most of his games and clearly missed after his season ending injury 7. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Appearances: 17, tries: 10. Didn't play enough, but went well when he did and could be a big influence next year if he stays fit 6.

2. David Fusitu'a (no 2)

Appearances: 17, tries: 10. Didn't play enough, but went well when he did and could be a big influence next year if he stays fit 6. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Appearances: 15 (plus two as sub), tries: six. Flashes of brilliance, but hampered by injuries before and during the campaign 5.

3. Harry Newman (no 3)

Appearances: 15 (plus two as sub), tries: six. Flashes of brilliance, but hampered by injuries before and during the campaign 5. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Appearances: 20, tries: two. Showed good form in most games, but ruined it by failing to return from paternity leave late in the year 5.

4. Nene Macdonald (no 4)

Appearances: 20, tries: two. Showed good form in most games, but ruined it by failing to return from paternity leave late in the year 5. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

