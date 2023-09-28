From 2/10 to 8/10: Peter Smith's Leeds Rhinos player ratings for the 2023 season
Even the most upbeat Leeds Rhinos fan would struggle to describe the 2023 season as anything other than a disappointment.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Sep 2023
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 17:48 BST
There were some good wins, including at league leaders Wigan Warriors and defending champions St Helens.
But Rhinos lost three of their five meetings with the bottom pair and eighth place in Betfred Super League was a fair reflection of their form.
Leeds used 30 players, with two featuring in every game. Here’s how they rated for the 2023 campaign as a whole.
