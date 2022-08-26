Fresh injury blow for Leeds Rhinos as Rohan Smith provides update ahead of trip to Catalans Dragons
Leeds Rhinos have been hit by a fresh injury blow ahead of Monday’s crucial game at Catalans Dragons.
A win would secure Rhinos’ place in Betfred Super League’s top-six, but they will have to do it without winger David Fusitu’a.
Coach Rohan Smith revealed the Tongan Test star was injured during Rhinos’ win over Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday.
Liam Sutcliffe and Morgan Gannon are being assessed after also picking up knocks in that game and Smith does not expect anyone back from injury for Monday’s match.
“We had a medical day yesterday [Thursday] and a bit of treatment this morning,” Smith said.
“We have got a whole heap of bumps and bruises to check so there’s a lot of unknowns at this point.”
But the coach confirmed: “Fusitu’a has got a strain in his calf so he will certainly be out.
“The others are more awaiting scan results and/or seeing how quickly bumps and bruises settle down.”
Sutcliffe sustained a knee injury in the opening moments of Wednesday’s match and Gannon went off in the second half.
Smith said: “They are a chance [for Monday], but probably not a strong chance.
Read More
“It’s a little bit too early to tell.”
Cameron Smith missed out with a leg injury and others on the casualty list were Harry Newman (hamstring), Tom Holroyd (elbow), Boden Thompson (ribs) James Donaldson (knee), Max Simnpson (ankle) and Liam Tindall (thumb).
The coach added: “Cameron Smith won’t be coming back and I don’t think anyone else will be either.
“We had 21 available on Wednesday so we will draw on those guys.
“They are ready and have been doing a good job.
“Every team we have will compete hard.”
Smith insisted he is not worried about having to change a winning lineup.
“Since I’ve been here we haven’t had a stable team,” he added.
“Part of that has been injuries and suspensions, part of it has been selections and trying to work out our best combinations.
“I think it is really important you have a squad approach to playing, not just a team approach – it needs to go deeper than that.
“It’s not a problem, it’s just how it is at the moment.”