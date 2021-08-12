Liam Sutcliffe. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Sutcliffe - who was named in the initial 21-man squad to face Leigh Centurions on Friday - has been struggling with a knee injury and is set to undergo surgery.

He is expected to be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.

Alex Mellor (knee) and Mikolaj Oledzki (foot) have also been ruled out for the rest of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Walker (foot) is yet to play this season and there are doubvts over whether Jack Broadent (ankle) will feature again this term.

Check back later for more.