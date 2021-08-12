Fresh blow for Leeds Rhinos as Liam Sutcliffe ruled out for rest of season
Leeds Rhinos' versatile Liam Sutcliffe will miss the rest of the 2021 season.
Sutcliffe - who was named in the initial 21-man squad to face Leigh Centurions on Friday - has been struggling with a knee injury and is set to undergo surgery.
He is expected to be available for the start of the 2022 campaign.
Alex Mellor (knee) and Mikolaj Oledzki (foot) have also been ruled out for the rest of the year.
Jack Walker (foot) is yet to play this season and there are doubvts over whether Jack Broadent (ankle) will feature again this term.
