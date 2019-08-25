Fourth time lucky for Daryl Clark as Warrington upset St Helens in final

FORMER CASTLEFORD Tigers players claimed both man-of-the-match awards at the Wembley double-header, while a Leeds Rhinos academy product weighed in with a hat-trick of tries.

Daryl Clark, the ex-Tigers hooker, won the Lance Todd Trophy as most valuable player from Warrington Wolves’ shock 18-4 defeat of St Helens in the Coral Challenge Cup showpiece.

Warrington's Daryl Clark celebrates with the Lance Todd trophy and the Challenge Cup.

It was fourth time lucky for Clark who was a runner-up with Tigers against Rhinos five years ago and for Warrington in 2016 and 2018.

Much-travelled half-back Anthony Thackeray had a spell at Castleford more than a decade ago, also played for Dewsbury Rams and joined Sheffield Eagles from Featherstone Rovers last autumn.

He won the Ray French award for a starring performance as Eagles beat Widnes Vikings – another of his previous clubs – 36-18 in the 1895 Cup final, played after the main event.

Thackeray was chosen by a public vote from a shortlist including team-mate Joel Farrell – son of former Leeds forward Anthony Farrell – and Widnes’ Harrison Hansen and Danny Craven. That was tough on Aaron Brown who scored three of Sheffield’s six tries.

Sheffield Eagles lift the 1895 Trophy at Wembley.

After his past disappointment, Clark was expected to be on the losing side again, but Warrington out-played an error-ridden Saints team whose 16-point lead in the Betfred Super League standings counted for nothing on the big occasion.

Clark scored the clinching try late on, converted by Dec Patton. Tries by Joe Philbin and Ben Murdoch-Masila, plus two Stefan Ratchford goals, made it 12-0 at the break before Theo Fages’ touchdown gave Saints hope.

It might have been different, though, had Saints’ Morgan Knowles been awarded a try when he seemed to touch down from Fages’ kick after just two minutes.

Clark said: “I have been in three finals before and lost them all and that’s heartbreaking, so to finally win it is special and to pick up the Lance Todd tops it off.”

Sheffield Eagles' Aaron Brown celebrates scoring againt Widnes Vikings at Wembley.

Meanwhile, player of the year for Rhinos’ under-20s in 2012, Brown left Dewsbury Rams for Eagles in the off-season. He got them off the mark after Widnes had led 12-0 in the opening quarter and added two second half tries in a fine individual effort.

Most of a disappointing crowd of just 62,717 were on their way home when the 1895 Cup final kicked off, 25 minutes late.

There was then a near 10-minute delay after Widnes hooker Jordan Johnstone suffered a nasty facial injury in the opening stages. He needed hospital treatment after being carried from the field on a stretcher.

The 1895 competition was introduced this year to give teams outside Super League, who are unlikely to reach the Challenge Cup final, the incentive of a possible Wembley appearance.

Despite the sparse crowd, Brown was thrilled to write his name on to the stadium’s honours board.

He said: “It is surreal just to walk out there. To get a hat-trick was absolutely mad and I am absolutely made up.”

Thackeray, Farrell and Corey Makelim were Eagles’ other try scorers and Patch Walker kicked six goals from nine attempts.

Harrison Hansen, Chris Dean and Tom Gilmore crossed for Widnes tries with Jack Owens converting all three.

There was a poignant moment before the Challenge Cup kick-off when a minute’s applause was held in memory of Archie Bruce, the former Dewsbury Moor player who died after making his debut for Batley Bulldogs nine days ago.