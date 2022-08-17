Four in, two out: Leeds Rhinos squad named for Super League clash with Warrington Wolves
Leeds Rhinos could have four players back from suspension or injury for Friday’s visit of Warrington Wolves, with two dropping out.
Second-rower James Bentley is included in an initial 20-man squad, after missing last week’s win at Hull KR through injury.
Scrum-half Aidan Sezer and second-row Rhyse Martin are available after one-game bans and prop Matt Prior returns to the squad following a two-match suspension.
Teenage half-back Jack Sinfield – who was 18th man last week – is also included, but centre Harry Newman (hamstring) and forward Bodene Thompson (ribs) both drop out after being hurt at Hull KR.
Loose-forward Cameron Smith has been named in the initial squad, despite suffering a dislocated thumb in last week’s game.
Warrington will be without Connor Wrench, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Nicholson and Thomas Mikaele from the team which beat Toulouse Olympique last week.
Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Tom Whitehead and Thomas Luck could make their debut and Kyle Amor, Riley Dean, Greg Minikin and Josh Thewlis are in contention for a call up.
Rhinos’ 20-man squad is: Sutcliffe, Handley, Austin, Sezer, Oledzki, Prior, Bentley, Martin, Tetevano, Dwyer, Myler, Smith, Gannon, Walters, O’Connor, Johnson, Mustapha, Tindall, Sinfield, Hardaker.
Warrington’s 21 is: Amor, Ashton, Bullock, D Clark, J Clark, Currie, Dean, Dufty, Harrison, Hayes, Holroyd, Holmes, Mata’utia, Minikin, Mulhern, Thewlis, Thomas, Walker, Wardle, Whitehead, Williams.