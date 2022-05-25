Forward quartet depart Hunslet as utility player Richard Wilkinson signs up

The Parksiders’ head coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We wish all four well for the future and are grateful for their efforts, not only during the campaign to date, but also pre-season.”

Meanwhile, the south Leeds club have announced a Community Club Summer Festival, which will involve 40 junior teams from 10 top amateur clubs.

The event, which has been organised by the Hunslet Rugby Foundation’s officers Mikey Nuttall and Tyler Finister in conjunction with the Luke Gale Academy, will be hosted by National Conference League outfit Hunslet Warriors on Sunday, July 31.

Hunslet head coach Alan Kilshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In addition to rugby league action involving under-10s, under-nines, under-eights and under-sevens teams from as far afield as Hull to the east, and Lancashire to the west, the day will include a wide range of entertainment for all the family, including live music, dancing troupes and an array of stalls. All proceeds will go to the Hunslet Foundation and Luke Gale Academy charities.

Nuttall, the Foundation’s general manager, said: “The festival will be a great way for teams to come together on what will be a great day; Luke and his team jumped on the idea of the festival straight away, which was only to be expected really as the partnership between the Hunslet Rugby Foundation and the Luke Gale Academy, which is in its first year, has been great.