Kear will take over as coach of Betfred Championship side Widnes Vikings on July 1 and has signed a contract until the end of next season.
The two-time Challenge Cup winner began his coaching career with Bramley in 1992 and has also had spells in charge of Paris St Germain, Sheffield Eagles, Huddersfield-Sheffield and Hull.
He masterminded Trinity's successful battle against relegation in 2006 and led unfancied Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final and Super-eights Qualifiers.
Of his latest appointment, Kear said: “I’m absolutely delighted.
"When I left Bradford I didn’t envisage returning to the game as quickly as I have, but when this opportunity presented itself - and it is a great opportunity within a great club - it was just too good not to take up.
“I’m really looking forward to the challenge, hopefully finishing the season well and building for 2023.”