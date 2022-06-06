Kear will take over as coach of Betfred Championship side Widnes Vikings on July 1 and has signed a contract until the end of next season.

The two-time Challenge Cup winner began his coaching career with Bramley in 1992 and has also had spells in charge of Paris St Germain, Sheffield Eagles, Huddersfield-Sheffield and Hull.

He masterminded Trinity's successful battle against relegation in 2006 and led unfancied Bulldogs to the Championship Grand Final and Super-eights Qualifiers.

John Kear will join Widnes Vikings as their new head-coach. Picture by Widnes Vikings.

Of his latest appointment, Kear said: “I’m absolutely delighted.

"When I left Bradford I didn’t envisage returning to the game as quickly as I have, but when this opportunity presented itself - and it is a great opportunity within a great club - it was just too good not to take up.