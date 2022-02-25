The 20-year-old full-back left Rhinos in 2020 to join Featherstone Rovers and then had a spell back at his former community club Siddal before joining Halifax last November.

He left the Shay earlier this month and was hailed as a “significant signing for the club,” by Cornwall coach Neil Kelly.

Kelly, the former Dewsbury Rams boss, said: “We absolutely want to develop the talent we already have in Cornwall, but attracting talented players from the heartlands is beneficial in so many ways.

Liam Whitton. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“For our squad, having players with rugby league experience will help our team develop in an enjoyable environment and play good football.

“It will also give young players from a rugby league background an opportunity they may not have had before.

“I’m confident that Liam will be [one of the] first of many young players that will tread the path from the north to Cornwall.”

Whitton said: “It was an opportunity I didn’t want to turn down, moving to Cornwall and coming to live down here.

“I wanted to see the different lifestyle and I thought I might regret [not signing] massively.

“To be part of a new club. I am really looking forward to it and I’ve heard it’s like being abroad down there in the summer, with all the beaches.”