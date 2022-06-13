Mallinson has signed for Albury Thunder who play in the Group 9 competition in New South Wales.

The 20-year-old played for Stanningley and East Leeds before joining Rhinos and has rugby union experience with Wharfedale.

He signed for Hunslet on a one-year contract last October.

Jack Mallinson in action for Rhinos' academy last season. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/ Leeds Rhinos.

Parksiders’ chairman Kenny Sykes said: “While we are disappointed to be losing Jack at this stage of the season, we fully understand his reasons.

“This will be a great experience, both on and off the park and we wish him well for the future and thank him for his contribution this season.”

Coach Alan Kilshaw said Hunslet will look to bring in a replacement.

“We made a commitment that the core of the squad would be local players and our match-day 17 has regularly included eight or nine local lads,” he said.

“It’s important we have quality players around them, to further enhance the team and to help them develop.

“We have to ensure they are playing in a competitive side and our focus in the next few weeks will be on adding to the quality and depth of the group.