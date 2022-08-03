Agar will join New Zealand Warriors as an assistant-coach on a two-year contract beginning next season.

The 50-year-old took over as Rhinos boss in May, 2019, after Dave Furner was sacked.

He saved them from relegation that year and steered them to a play-off place in each of the following two campaigns, as well as winning the Challenge Cup in 2020.

Richard Agar. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But he resigned in March after Leeds had lost five of their opening six games this season.

In a statement on Warriors’ website, chief executive Cameron George said: “Richard has tremendous experience in top level coaching and will add huge value to our coaching team.

“He’ll provide terrific support for our new head coach Andrew Webster in his role alongside his fellow assistant coaches Stacey Jones and Justin Morgan.”

Agar has also coached York City Knights, Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity Wildcats and Warrington Wolves.

Richard Agar, flanked by captain Luke Gale, left and man of the match Richie Myler, with the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2020. Picture by Michael Steele/Getty Images.

He had a spell in charge of France and is on Samoa’s coaching staff for this year’s World Cup.