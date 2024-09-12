Hull FC have confirmed the signing of former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Aidan Sezer.

The 33-year-old Australian made 37 appearances for Leeds in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before joining NRL club Wests Tigers. He has also played in Australia for Gold Coast Titans and Canberra Raiders and was a Huddersfield Giants player in 2020 and 2021.

“It feels great,” Sezer said of signing for Hull on a two-year deal. “Hull FC is a great club. I spoke to Carty [incoming coach John Cartwright] and that was pretty much enough to get me to sign.

Aidan Sezer, right, alongside Richie Myler during the former's first pre-season training session with Rhinos in November, 2021. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“As soon as I found out he was going to be involved at Hull FC, I was all ears. I’ve got the utmost respect for Carty, he coached me at the Titans and I always really enjoyed working under him, so I’m excited to link up with him again.”

Sezer was a teammate of Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler at Rhinos. Myler said: “Aidan is a seasoned professional who has shown his capabilities in both the NRL and Super League.

“With over a decade playing at the top level, we’re delighted to add someone of his calibre to our ranks for 2025. John is fully aware of the talent Aidan possesses having coached him earlier in his career, while I had the pleasure of playing alongside him for two years at Leeds.

“He is a leadership figure and he’s going to bring that quality to us next season. He’ll be another excellent role model for some of our younger talents to look up to.”