A former Leeds Rhinos player has been named joint-caretaker coach of Batley Bulldogs after the resignation of boss Mark Moxon.

Bulldogs are third from bottom in the second-tier Betfred Championship with just two wins and two draws from 12 league matches this year. They were beaten 50-12 at home by Doncaster on Sunday in Moxon’s final game. Assistant-coach Jaymes Chapman will take charge of the team for Friday’s visit to Bradford Bulls, alongside ex-Leeds hooker Ben Kaye.

Moxon played for Huddersfield Giants, Doncaster, Halifax and Hunslet before moving into coaching. In a statement on Bulldogs’ social media, he said he has stepped down “for the benefit of the club”.

Moxon, who was in his second season as head-coach, confirmed: “Recent performances have forced me to make a difficult decision. Fourteen seasons is a long time and I feel I have given everything I can. A different voice, a different direction, will hopefully change this season’s fortunes around.”

Mark Moxon has stepped down as Batley Bulldogs coach. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Also on social media, Bulldogs chairman Paul Nicholas stressed Moxon’s departure was “entirely his decision”. Nicholas said: “This is nothing whatsoever to do with the board making that decision, it’s totally Mark’s decision and I personally am disappointed he’ll be leaving the club.

“He has been a big part of this club, having come with [then-coach] John Kear in 2012. He has been involved in a Grand Final in 2013, the middle-eights in 2016, the 1895 Cup final and in the Grand Final at Leigh, so that’s a pretty impressive CV in my book. We’re desperately disappointed he’s leaving, but he feels it’s in his family’s best interests and the club’s best interests that he stands down and see if the team can get a new voice.”

Nicholas said Chapman and Kaye will take charge of the team until Friday’s game at Bradford and the club will “take a position after that”. Chapman joined Bulldogs in pre-season after having had a similar role with Dewsbury Rams.

Kaye came through Rhinos’ academy system to make five first team appearances during the 2008 season. He later played for Harlequins RL, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax and Batley, last featuring with them in 2024.