Whiteley, 22, came through Rhinos’ academy system and made one appearance in 2017 before moving to Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams.

He returned to Leeds in January last year to play in their reserves side, but played twice for the first team as a substitute late in the campaign.

Whiteley, who had been playing for Oulton Raiders in the community game’s National Conference.

Harvey Whiteley, fifth from left, makes a point during Rhinos' Super League clash with Catalans last season.Picture by Paul Currie/SWpiux.com.

Coach Alan Kilshaw said: “I’m delighted to give another hungry young hungry lad an opportunity at professional level.

“Harvey had fallen out of the professional game, but thanks to clubs like Oulton – and hardworking volunteers such as Raiders coach Craig Oliver – lads like him have a platform on which they can showcase their skills and illustrate why they should be playing at League One level.”

He added: I’m looking forward to working with Harvey and continuing his development.

“His signing adds depth to our hooking options and increases competition for places.”

The Parksiders last week signed another Rhinos academy product, outside-back Reece Chapman-Smith, who had been playing alongside Whiteley for Oulton.