Former Leeds Rhinos duo help secure remarkable title triumph as team overcome 4-point deduction

By Peter Smith
Published 9th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
East Leeds have secured community rugby league’s National Conference Division Three title, despite beginning the campaign on minus four points.

Easts finished above Hensingham on for and against, after being punished for failing to fulfil fixtures last term when they were relegated from Division Two. Nathan Conroy led the way with four tries in a clinching 40-6 victory at Doncaster side Bentley.

Former Leeds Rhinos Super League duo James Duckworth - who crossed twice - and Thomas Minns were the other try scorers and Luke Littlewood landed six conversions.

placeholder image
Thomas Minns in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Thomas Minns in action for Leeds Rhinos in 2013. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

In the same division Milford were awarded a 34-9 victory after visitors Seaton Rangers were unable to raise a team. The result was calculated by Conference officials as the average score in Rangers’ league matches this season.

Stanningley are facing a nervous end to their Division One campaign following an 18-6 defeat at Waterhead. That made the home side safe and left only points difference separating Stanningley from the relegation zone.

Adam Butterill scored Stanningley’s try, converted by Ryan Taylor. They finished the game with 11 players after Keenan Dyer-Dixon and Jamaine Ruan were sent-off in the final moments, for an alleged punch and a high tackle respectively. Sam Peel was sin-binned in the 10th minute for a high tackle.

Oulton Raiders were thumped 28-8 by visitors Ince Rose Bridge. Tom Stevens’ try gave the Leeds side an early lead, but they were 24-4 behind before Nathan Waters scored their other touchdown.

Defending champions Hunslet ARLFC face a home elimination semi-final against Wath Brow Hornets on Saturday after finishing fourth in the Premier Division. They wrapped up their league campaign with a 30-14 win at Heworth which sent the York side into Division One.

Tyler Dargan and Josh McLelland scored first half tries for Hunslet, but they were 14-12 behind early in the second before Will Cohen, Jack McShane and Tommy Corke crossed to make the game safe. All five tries were converted by Jordan Gale.

