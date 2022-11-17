Wallis, 22, scored two tries in four Super League appearances for home city club Hull KR in 2018 and also had loan spells with York City Knights and Bradford Bulls before taking a break from rugby league in 2021.

He linked up with Castleford’s reserves this year and has now signed a contract for 2023, with the club holding an option for the following season.

Tigers coach Lee Radford said: “We gave Elliot a trial last season and his effort and attitude has been fantastic.

Elliot Wallis. Picture by Castleford Tigers.

“Physically he ticks all the boxes you would want from an outside-back, so we will be working with him to develop his knowledge and his skill set. That is going to be our focus moving forward with him.”

Radford - who is part of Samoa’s coaching staff for Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia - added: “For me, he was head and shoulders one of our best reserve team players in 2022.

“Elliot’s performances caught my eye, which earned him this deal and it is a great advertisement that here at Cas you can develop.

“For a kid to have time out of the game and come back, get an opportunity and take it with both hands is a great promotion for the reserve game.”

Tigers coach Lee Radford. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Wallis - who scored three tries in as many games during a spell with League One club Midlands Hurricanes last term - was 17 when he made his debut for Hull KR.

He admitted: “To be honest, maybe it came to me a bit too fast. I moved on after getting sent on loan and it didn’t go too well for me..

“I decided to take a bit of a break from it, but I played a bit with Coventry, linked up with Cas this year and played some games for Midlands.

