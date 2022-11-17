Former Hull KR prospect sets sights on Super League with Castleford Tigers
Outside-back Elliot Wallis has been given a second shot at Betfred Super League after joining Castleford Tigers’ senior squad.
Wallis, 22, scored two tries in four Super League appearances for home city club Hull KR in 2018 and also had loan spells with York City Knights and Bradford Bulls before taking a break from rugby league in 2021.
He linked up with Castleford’s reserves this year and has now signed a contract for 2023, with the club holding an option for the following season.
Tigers coach Lee Radford said: “We gave Elliot a trial last season and his effort and attitude has been fantastic.
“Physically he ticks all the boxes you would want from an outside-back, so we will be working with him to develop his knowledge and his skill set. That is going to be our focus moving forward with him.”
Radford - who is part of Samoa’s coaching staff for Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia - added: “For me, he was head and shoulders one of our best reserve team players in 2022.
“Elliot’s performances caught my eye, which earned him this deal and it is a great advertisement that here at Cas you can develop.
“For a kid to have time out of the game and come back, get an opportunity and take it with both hands is a great promotion for the reserve game.”
Wallis - who scored three tries in as many games during a spell with League One club Midlands Hurricanes last term - was 17 when he made his debut for Hull KR.
He admitted: “To be honest, maybe it came to me a bit too fast. I moved on after getting sent on loan and it didn’t go too well for me..
“I decided to take a bit of a break from it, but I played a bit with Coventry, linked up with Cas this year and played some games for Midlands.
“There is competition for the wing spots, but I’m willing to come and fight for it. I’m looking forward to learning more from Greg [Eden] and B [Bureta Faraimo]. Both have plenty of experience.”