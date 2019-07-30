Former coach Dave Furner and Leeds Rhinos reach a settlement

FORMER LEEDS Rhinos coach Dave Furner is back in Australia after reaching a settlement with the club he left almost three months ago.

Furner, who played for Rhinos in 2003-4, joined Leeds last November on a three-year contract, but was sacked after just 15 games.

Specialist sports lawyer, Richard Cramer. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia

His lawyer Richard Cramer, of Leeds-based Front Row Legal, confirmed an agreement has been reached allowing both parties to move on.

Details of the settlement are confidential, but Cramer said: “It is good that both parties have resolved their differences.

“For Dave it means he can get on with his life and return to Australia and for Leeds it also closes that particular chapter. Credit to both parties for working very hard to reach a resolution.”

Of Furner’s time as Leeds coach, Cramer added: “Obviously he was disappointed with what happened. He always regarded it as a three-year project. Year one was going to be what’s going on here and why have Leeds got into this state?

Leeds Rhinos chief executive, Gary Hetherington. PIC: James Hardisty/JPIMedia

“Certainly [he would want to] make some changes to the playing personnel, which has happened anyway. A lot of the players who have come in were on his recommendation.

“Year two was about seeing an upturn in form and improvement and year three would hopefully be getting some silverware.

“It was a three-year project and it was cut short under difficult circumstances, but he is now back home in Australia and he has got to rebuild his coaching career.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington met with Furner last week. He said: “Dave has left with our best wishes and I hope he quickly gets back in employment.”

Former Leeds Rhinos captain, Kallum Watkins. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Furner is understood to be a contender to join NRL side Gold Coast Titans as assistant to current St Helens boss Justin Holbrook who is set to join them next season.

Kallum Watkins, who began the season as Leeds’ captain, made his debut for Gold Coast last weekend.

Rhinos have still given no clue as to who will take over as Furner’s long-term successor.

Richard Agar, who joined them last autumn in a non-coaching role and had a brief spell as Furner’s assistant, is in charge of the team on an interim basis.