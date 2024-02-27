Former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves coach Darryl van de Velde dies aged 72

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report on the Queensland Rugby League website said the Australian, who was in charge of Tigers from 1988-93, passed away today, aged 72. Van de Velde was Castleford’s first overseas coach when he took over from Dave Sampson in 1988.

Castleford were unbeaten, with 11 wins and a draw, in his first 12 games as he led them to a Yorkshire Cup final appearance, which ended in a 33-12 defeat to Leeds. Castleford went one better the following season, lifting the trophy after an 11-8 win against Wakefield Trinity and they retained the trophy by beating Bradford Northern 28-6 in Van de Velde’s third season at the helm, all three finals being played at Elland Road. The 1991-92 campaign also saw Tigers reach the Challenge Cup final, losing 28-12 to Wigan at Wembley.

Under van de Velde Castleford regained their ‘classy’ tag, boosted by a host of high-profile and big-money signings, including Graham Steadman, Lee Crooks, Tawera Nikau and Mike Ford. Van de Velde played for Queensland clubs Easts, Souths and Redcliffe before moving into coaching.

Darryl van de Velde with Garry Schofield, during his time as coach at Huddersfield. Picture by Steve Riding.

In a statement on social media, Tigers said: “The club is saddened to hear of the passing of former head coach Darryl van de Velde at the age of 72. Van de Velde coached Cas between 1988 and 1993, accruing a marvellous win rate of 60 per cent. The thoughts from all at the club go to Darryl's family at this time.”