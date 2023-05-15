Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Five Leeds Rhinos in Yorkshire squad: Wakefield Trinity, Hull FC, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants also feature

Five Leeds Rhinos players and one from Wakefield Trinity have been drafted into the Yorkshire squad for the second game of the academy Origin series.

By Peter Smith
Published 15th May 2023, 19:08 BST- 2 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 19:08 BST

Bobby Hartley was the only Leeds player on duty in last month’s opener, which Lancashire won 42-20 at the Jungle in Castleford.

He misses out for the rematch at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, May 27, but Rhinos’ Leo Aliyu, Fergus McCormack, Joe Phillips, Jack Smith and Neil Tchamambe have been called up.

Trinity’s Oliver Pratt drops out, but clubmate Ethan Wood retains his place and is joined in the squad by another Wakefield player, Harvey Smith.

Rhinos' Jack Smith has been called into the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Rhinos' Jack Smith has been called into the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
Rhinos half-back Jack Sinfield was in the initial Lancashire squad for the first match, but was withdrawn by his club because of first team duty and is not included this time.

The squads have been selected by head of England pathways Paul Anderson. He said: “Academy Origin is where we identify and develop the players who have the potential to become elite performers on the domestic and international stage and I’m really excited to be able to introduce some fresh faces for game two.

“Lancashire were outstanding at Castleford in the first game – now it’s up to the Yorkshire lads to turn things around.

Rhinos' Ben Littlewood is in the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.Rhinos' Ben Littlewood is in the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.
“We’re building towards the first England Academy international since 2019, at St Gaudens in France on 8 July, so there’s everything for these lads to play for.”

The final game is at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday, August 18.

Yorkshire squad: Leo Aliyu (Leeds Rhinos), Kye Armstrong (Hull FC), Jack Billington (Huddersfield Giants), Jack Charles (Hull), Lennie Ellis, Louix Gorman (both Hull KR), Lucas Green (Warrington Wolves), Matt Hanley, Jack Hudson (both Huddersfield), Will Hutchinson (Hull), Ben Littlewood, Fergus McCormack (both Leeds Rhinos), Max Merta (Huddersfield), Joe Phillips (Leeds), Harvey Smith (Wakefield Trinity), Jack Smith (Leeds), Thomas Smith (Hull KR), Cai Taylor Wray (Warrington), Neil Tchamambe (Leeds), Cobie Wainhouse (Hull), Ethan Wood (Wakefield).

Lancashire: Joe Bajer (Warrington Wolves), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Leon Cowan, Owen Dagnall, Jake Davies (all St Helens), Jack Farrimond (Wigan), Ben Hartill (Warrington), Noah Hodkinson, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe (all Wigan), Thomas McKinney (Warrington), Lukas Mason, Tom Ratchford (both Wigan), Will Roberts, Harry Robertson, Dayon Sambou, Noah Stephens (all St Helens), Jake Thewlis, Nolan Tupaea (both Warrington), Jon Vaughan, George Whitby (both St Helens).

