The former back-rower has moved into the hot seat following Richard Agar’s decision to step down and inherits a team with just one win from six matches this year. Here are five issues Jones-Buchanan faces going into Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup derby at home to Castleford Tigers:

1: Confidence: Rhinos look low on it and, when things have gone wrong in matches, they’ve been unable to turn the tide. Salford’s three-try blitz in the final quarter last week was a prime example. Nobody is more passionate about Rhinos than Jones-Buchanan and he has to inject similar desire into his squad.

2: Discipline: Rhinos are averaging one yellow card per game and have also had a sending off already this year. In last week’s defeat at Salford, they conceded 10 six-agains and eight penalties. It’s an area they need to fix urgently.

Leeds Rhinos' interim head coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture: Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos/SWpix.com.

3: Attack: Rhinos aren’t scoring enough points, just 90 in six matches. That’s an average of 15 per game – and a third of their total came in the first half of their only win, away to Wakefield Trinity.

4: Half-backs: Leeds have a settled half-back pairing, both of them former Man of Steel nominees. It was clear before the season began their form would have a huge bearing on how Rhinos fared this year but, so far, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer have yet to produce the goods. Getting better performances out of them will be a priority for Jones-Buchanan.

5: Home form: Rhinos have lost all three of their home games this year and won only six of 11 at Headingley in 2021. Teams who have expectations of winning trophies have to be better on their own turf. Leeds have been booed off in each of their past two games at Headingley and Jones-Buchanan needs to get the supporters back onside.

Leeds Rhinos' players show their frustration during the defeat to Hull FC. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.