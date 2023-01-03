Rhinos have been on an upward curve since Rohan Smith took over as coach last May and their 2022 Grand Final appearance was something to build on for the forthcoming campaign.

Leeds were unbeaten at home under Smith and won 13 of the new boss’s 19 games in charge, including epic away victories at Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors in the play-offs.

That was a dramatic turnaround after a poor start to the year, but Rhinos still ended last season a massive 13 points behind league leaders St Helens and more change will be needed if they are to lift silverware this time.

James Bentley is sin-binned against Castleford at the Jungle, one of 14 yellow cards shown to Rhinos players in 2022. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Here are five habits Rhinos will want to get out of in 2023.

1: Disciplinary problems. Notoriously, in 31 competitive games last year Rhinos picked up three red cards, 14 yellows and another 13 charges from the match review panel. That added up to 44 matches missed through suspension and put massive pressure on an injury-hit squad.

2: Injuries, especially to first-choice players. Inevitable in a collision sport such as rugby league, but Rhinos have been particularly badly hit over the past couple of seasons and will be hoping for better luck this time.

3: Finishing fifth. Rhinos have ended the season in the same spot on the table for three successive years. Fifth secures a place in the play-offs, but - as eight-time Super League champions and one of the sport’s biggest clubs - Leeds have to aim higher.

David Fusitu'a receives treatment. Rhinos will hope for a cleaner bill of health this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

4: Hammerings by Hull at Headingley early in the year. Rhinos were humbled 30-4 by FC in round one three years ago and 31-8 in their third home fixture last term - as well as 18-12 in May, 2021. Hull are the visitors for this year’s first home match and Rhinos need a much better start.

5: Early Challenge Cup exits. Rhinos haven’t won a Challenge Cup tie since beating Salford at Wembley in 2020. It is the first time during the Super League era Leeds have fallen at the initial hurdle in successive campaigns.

Aidan Sezer's last-gasp try against Castleford secured fifth spot on the 2022 Super League table, but Leeds will be aiming higher this year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

Rhinos players look dejected during last season's home drubbing by Hull. FC are the visitorsn in round two this year. Picture by Richard Sellers/PA Wire.